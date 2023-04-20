Aaron Carter’s official cause of death was accidental drowning in a bathtub while under the influence of medication and inhalant. However, Melanie Martin, Carter’s fiancée, wasn’t satisfied with Los Angeles County Coroners’ autopsy report.

Aaron Carter’s sudden and tragic death rocked the nation in November of last year. Carter was a beloved singer who gained popularity in the late 1990s and early 2000s with his pop music career. He started performing at a young age, following in the footsteps of his older brother Nick Carter, a member of the Backstreet Boys. The singer released his debut album Aaron Carter in 1997 and went on to release several other albums including Another Earthquake! and Oh Aaron. Over the years, Carter faced personal struggles, including addiction, but continued to make music and tour.

Melanie Martin wants a second opinion. She believes there are still some unclear elements regarding the circumstances of his passing. For instance, the fact he was found partially clothed in the bathtub suggests to her that he was conscious before he died. Additionally, Aaron Carter’s autopsy revealed small abrasions above his left eyebrow and the base of his septum, indicating a possible struggle. These elements concerned Martin as she believes someone might have been involved in his death.

Martin wants this closure for her and her son, whom she had with Carter. But the resources required, including the finances and emotional toll, might be too steep of a price for her at the moment, per TMZ. As of now she’s done a bit of investigating of her own, going door to door and watching surveillance videos but has come up short. However, the case of Aaron Carter is a closed case for LA Police Department.