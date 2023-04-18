Aaron Carter’s cause of death has finally been revealed. Carter drowned after taking prescription pills and huffing compressed air. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled his death an accident. The former singer and child star died back in November.

According to records viewed by Yahoo Entertainment, Carter’s cause of death is listed as drowning due to the effects of difluoroethane and Alprazolam. Difluoroethane is a compressed gas. Prior to his death, Carter was open to his addiction of “huffing” which is also known as “dusting.” Alprazolam is a generic form of the prescription Xanax and is used to treat anxiety.

Carter was found dead in his bathtub on Nov. 5 according to TMZ. The outlet obtained the full autopsy of the former singer which read that he was “incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects.” In other words, the “I Want Candy” singer slipped underwater and drowned.

However, unlike most autopsies which usually give some sense of relief to loved ones, Aaron Carter’s ex-fiancée and mother of his child, Melanie Martin, does not agree with the results.

“The results of the autopsy are not closure for me,” she said. “It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn’t make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on? I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don’t understand the chain of events and this report only has us asking more questions.”

According to the gossip site, law enforcement found cans of compressed air and prescription pills in Aaron’s bedroom and bathroom.

The singer was 34. He leaves behind his one-year-old son Prince Lyric Carter.