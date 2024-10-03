The 2024-25 season for the Charlotte Hornets should be a much improved one, but of course, it starts with their young stars. More specifically on second-year man Brandon Miller. With all the injuries to the roster a season ago, Miller was one of the few bright spots. He was second in scoring amongst the rookies with 17.3 points per game, finishing only behind Victor Wembanyama, the eventual Rookie of the Year. He also finished 3rd in voting for the ROY in 2024. It was a great rookie season, but an All-Star one is loading.

Team USA experience over the summer will help Brandon Miller

He wasn't selected to the big boy squad, but he did play on the select team for Team USA before they won a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics. He spoke on his experience in Las Vegas for practices against NBA stars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and more.

“It was fun playing against the greatest players in the world,” Miller said. “Learning from them everyday. Couldn't ask for more, going in competing at a high level. Just trying to get better everyday.”

Miller also highlighted how it helped his game.

“It helped me out to know certain spots, shifts on the defensive side. This year working on the elite two-way, that's what Charles (Lee) has been enforcing. I feel like I showed a little bit of that last year, but this year will be a great year for a two-way season.”

Playing against the cream of the crop over the summer is the best way to spend it as an NBA player.

Hornets' coach Charles Lee could be the perfect fit

A defensive-minded, younger head coach is the perfect fit for a young player with franchise potential. Especially one that is focusing on the defensive side of the ball. Great defense normally leads to easier looks offensively. Getting easier looks in transition, creating mismatches on the other end from a block or steal, and getting the choice to play out of a half court set or capitalize on the break. Lee's defensive schemes will help the team grow, but Miller could be the face of it.

At 6'9, Miller can wreak havoc on that end of the floor. He averaged under a block and a steal in the 2023-24 season, but those numbers should go up heading into year two, which could and should solidify his two-way title. His offense will take a step up for sure, but showing that he is an impactful defender could stamp his All-Star ticket.

Lead the Hornets in scoring

With LaMelo Ball coming back into the fold, the lead facilitator, Miller's job on offense is about to be a lot easier. Miller played on the ball a lot as rookie due to Ball's absence a season ago. Now the Hornets will be able to have him play both and off it. Taking the ball out of his hands to run floppy more, and other sets that could help him get the ball without having to initiate the offense all the time.

That should lead to big-time scoring numbers and even an uptick in his assists playing with more help. His game should evolve over the course of the season. That would be appealing more to fans outside of Charlotte if they don't pay attention to the Hornets. Obviously winning will put them on the map more than anything, but Brandon Miller's individual strides should help.

Realistically, Miller could average 25-plus points, seven rebounds, and four assists is in reach for him. Let's sit back and see if he can live up to these expectations.