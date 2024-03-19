Iowa State basketball is trying to accomplish something the school hasn't done since World War II. The Cyclones are fired up to have a great run in the NCAA tournament, and there are some reasons why it's not crazy to believe they can win the whole thing.
IOWA STATE HISTORY
Iowa State hasn't been to the Final Four since 1944. The Cyclones are making the case that this may be the best team the school has had since then. The Iowa State basketball team roared through the Big 12 conference this year, finishing in second place at 13-5 in the league. The team was only outstripped by Houston basketball.
The Cyclones then showed in the Big 12 conference tournament why they were so good. The Cyclones bullied their way into the tournament championship, before annihilating Houston by nearly 30 points in the title game. That's not bad, especially coming from a team that went 0-18 in the Big 12 conference during the 2020-21 campaign. That offseason, the Cyclones brought in T.J. Otzelberger and haven't looked back.
DEFENSE TRAVELS, NEVER RESTS
The biggest reason why Iowa State can win this tournament is because of their defense. The Iowa State men's basketball team simply never rests on defense. The players play each possession with passion and poise, and relentlessness.
That was shown in the Big 12 championship, when Iowa State held a high-octane Houston offense to only 41 total points. Iowa State basketball allowed only 18 second half points to Houston in that game. That was the second time this season Iowa State had beat the Cougars, as the Cyclones also defeated Houston 57-53 earlier in the season. Iowa State got two wins this year against a no. 1 seed off of spectacular defensive play.
Iowa State basketball had the second best scoring defense this season in the Big 12, per conference stats. The team gave up a little more than 61 points all year. Their defense allowed the team to open up the floor, as the Cyclones also finished second in scoring margin in the league. The team scored a little more than 75 points a game, to finish with a 14.3 scoring margin.
The Cyclones have also soared in turnover margin. Iowa State is again second in the league in forcing turnovers, while at the same time holding onto the basketball. The Cyclones give away the ball about 11 times a game, while forcing nearly 18 turnovers at the same time. A defense that can produce those types of numbers, will truly go far in March Madness this season.
MOMENTUM ON THEIR SIDE
Iowa State basketball ran the table in the Big 12 conference tournament, defeating Kansas State, Baylor and finally Houston. Iowa State is 27-7 on the season, winning seven of their last eight games. Three of those wins were against ranked teams: Houston, BYU and Baylor. All three of those clubs are in the NCAA tournament this year.
Iowa State is peaking at the right time, and there's no reason to believe they can't win the NCAA tournament. A national championship would be the first in school history, and a Hollywood ending to a season that saw the Cyclones completely turn around their fortunes.
Iowa State basketball is a no. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament's East Region. The Cyclones take on South Dakota State on Thursday in a Round of 64 game.