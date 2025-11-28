Cameron Boozer boasts impressive strength, footwork and versatility, but in addition to those important qualities, Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer believes he possesses the most important trait a top prospect can have. “Cam Boozer's a winner, man,” the two-time ACC Tournament champion told CBS Sports reporter Jon Rothstein after the Blue Devils' 80-71 victory versus Arkansas in the Thanksgiving Classic.

The five-star freshman, who is the son of 2007-08 All-NBA Third-Team selection and two-time All-Star Carlos Boozer, enjoyed a stellar outing in the Chicago Bulls' United Center. He dropped 35 points on 13-of-18 shooting to go with nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. Duke ceded momentum after building a 13-point lead in the first half and trailed by seven points with less than 10 minutes remaining in the contest, but Boozer gave the squad a major boost during the second half.

Scheyer took great delight in watching the 18-year-old carry a huge workload down the stretch. “I thought he put us on his back,” he said. “Some of the plays he made were just incredible… He's a competitor, man. Scoring, rebounding, passing, guarding guards — he's doing everything.”

Cameron Boozer understood what it meant to step foot on the same court that his father called home for four seasons, and he rose to the occasion. Caleb Foster aided the 6-foot-9 forward in the winning effort, totaling 15 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Duke is now 8-0 this season and owns convincing victories over Bill Self's Kansas Jayhawks and John Calipari's Razorbacks.

If Boozer can stay the course and maintain the level of composure he is displaying thus far, the Blue Devils should once again be playing basketball deep into March.