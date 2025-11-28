Duke is surely grateful that it has Cameron Boozer.

Boozer took charge anew for the Blue Devils as they held off Arkansas, 80-71, on Thanksgiving Day at United Center. The 18-year-old forward finished with a game-high 35 points on 13-of-18 shooting. He also had nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

No. 4 Duke remained undefeated at 8-0, while No. 22 Arkansas fell to 5-2.

Boozer was simply head and shoulders above the competition with his all-around offensive acumen, which has made him one of the most coveted prospects in next year's NBA Draft.

Many have lauded Boozer's mature mindset, which Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer doubled down on after beating the Razorbacks.

“He’s harder on himself than anybody else could be. What he has done has been incredible. I think he and I both know there's more there, as crazy as that sounds. I still think there's a lot more there,” said Scheyer, as quoted by Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney.

Boozer is the latest in the long line of standouts from Duke, including, most recently, Cooper Flagg, who was selected by the Dallas Mavericks as the No. 1 overall pick in June.

He knows that starring for the Blue Devils comes with immense pressure and lots of responsibilities, including off the court. But so far, he has carried himself well, especially on the hardwood.

The son of former NBA star Carlos Boozer is averaging 21.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks. Oh, they're all team-highs, by the way. He's also shooting an efficient 54.9% from the field.

Duke will look to remain unblemished versus Florida on Tuesday.