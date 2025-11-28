Arkansas left Durham with another missed opportunity and a clear message from coach John Calipari. The Razorbacks have to figure out how to finish games. That issue again overshadowed stretches of promising play in an 80-71 loss to fourth-ranked Duke.

The Razorbacks jumped to an early lead and traded blows with the Blue Devils throughout a game that featured long momentum swings. Freshmen guards Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas led Arkansas with a combined 34 points. Trevon Brazile added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Yet the same problem that surfaced in earlier matchups returned at the worst time.

Arkansas did not record a field goal in the final three minutes. Duke closed on a 19-7 run. It was the same story in losses to Michigan State and again on Thanksgiving week when the Razorbacks could not manufacture late baskets. Calipari said the solution rests within the team.

“We have to figure out how to finish games collectively and be connected,” Calipari said.

Arkansas was dazzled by Duke freshman Cameron Boozer

Duke star Cameron Boozer delivered 35 points after a slow start. However, Calipari did not place the loss on the standout forward. Instead, he pointed to breakdowns that allowed Duke to seize control even after Arkansas built a five-point lead in the final stretch.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer said tighter defense on Acuff and Thomas helped shift the game. Caleb Foster and Nick Khamenia applied heavy pressure on the freshman guards, forcing Arkansas into contested shots. Outside of the backcourt and Brazile, the Razorbacks struggled to find reliable scoring. Karter Knox and D.J. Wagner combined for only five points after entering the season as expected top options.

Calipari shortened the rotation in the second half in hopes of stabilizing the offense. Billy Richmond III brought energy but finished with five turnovers. Calipari said the changes were based on feel and that confidence remains high in the roster.

Arkansas now faces a demanding stretch with matchups against fourth-ranked Louisville, second-ranked Houston, and twentieth-ranked Texas Tech. With more high-profile opportunities ahead, the Razorbacks know what must change. They must finish.