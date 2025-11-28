Nick Boyd made impressive history that the college basketball world hadn't seen in 15 years following the Wisconsin Badgers' performance against the Providence Friars on Thursday night.

Boyd is progressing through the final year of his collegiate career. After an incredible stint with the Florida Atlantic Owls from 2020 to 2024, he went to the San Diego State Aztecs for one season before taking his talent to the Badgers program.

Boyd dominated in his latest showing against the Friars. In 32 minutes of action, he finished with a stat line of 36 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He shot 15-of-25 from the field, including 4-of-9 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-4 from the free-throw line.

The graduate guard made history with his performance, per reporter Jared Berson. He became the first Division I player in the last 15 years to have that type of display without turning the ball over in any game.

“Wisconsin’s Nick Boyd is the only Division I player over the last 15 years with 35 points, 7 assists, 7 rebounds, and 0 turnovers in a single game,” Berson wrote.

How Nick Boyd, Wisconsin played against Providence

Nick Boyd's efforts proved to be crucial as the Wisconsin Badgers torched the Providence Friars 104-83 throughout the contest.

The Badgers took a 51-32 lead at halftime and never looked back. Even though the Friars responded with a 51-point display in the second half, Wisconsin matched them as the offense was too much to overcome.

Rebounding, ball movement and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Badgers prevailed in all three categories by securing 43 rebounds, creating 21 assists and limiting their turnovers to eight. It wasn't the same for the Friars as they grabbed 36 rebounds, dished out 21 assists and turned the ball over 14 times.

Four players scored in double-digits for Wisconsin in the win, including Boyd. Austin Rapp had a strong performance with 20 points, eight rebounds, three blocks, one assist, and a steal. He shot 7-of-15 overall, including 5-of-11 from downtown, and 1-of-2 from the charity stripe. Nolan Winter came next with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while John Blackwell provided 11 points and four rebounds.

The Badgers will look forward to their next matchup, the championship game of the Rady Children's Invitational. They face the TCU Horned Frogs on Nov. 28 at 4:30 p.m. ET.