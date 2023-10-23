Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes were throwing everything at Max Verstappen. This was up to the final lap of the F1 US Grand Prix. It was not until the current world champion was saved by DRS and lapping Zhou Guanyu that the window had officially closed in the Silver Arrows' hopes of notching a win over the Red Bull driver. It was still an amazing effort for the British driving legend as he managed to overtake Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris to get back within striking distance. Nonetheless, Hamilton looked like he turned back the clock to 2018 at COTA. But, all of that would be taken away from him by the FIA.

Lewis Hamilton, along with Ferrari's golden boy Charles Leclerc, was disqualified from the F1 US Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver's efforts were wiped out of the board because of a technical breach regarding skids, per Formula 1. More specifically a delegate report came out and it read: “The skids located in the area -825 ≥ XR ≥ – 1025 are found to be not in compliance with Article 3.5.9 e) of the 2023 Formula One Technical Regulations.”

These changes to the US Grand Prix standings have massive ramifications. Hamilton is now behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez by 39 points. Sainz moves up to second place while Norris notches a podium finish. Perhaps, no one has benefitted most from this shakeup more than Logan Sargeant. He grabbed his first points which helped his case in retaining a seat at Williams Racing for years to come. Do you think the punishment was fair?