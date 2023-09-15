Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen's dominance will inevitably lead to two Formula One trophies this year. But, this does not mean that hope is lost for Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton posits that he and George Russell could still give their best effort at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix. He outlines what the plan is during the race, via Rory Mitchell of Racing News 365.

“I think we should. We were relatively competitive,” Lewis Hamilton said about scoring a podium at the Singapore Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver also revealed how much he trusts his W14, ” But given the car we had last year. I'm hoping this car has progressed quite a lot. Maybe we'll be a little bit closer, I'm hoping we can fight for the podium.”

The only thing that seems to be holding him back is Marina Bay's new track layout, “It's a short straight so I don't think anyone would have an advantage, particularly on it. There's generally nowhere where our car is favored and this is not a particular track that's been a strong place for us in the past.”

Although, optimism and strategy remain to be the F1 legend's weapon, “With this type of car we tend to be a little bit quicker than we thought it was going to be, so hopefully that will be the case this weekend.”

Red Bull Racing can clinch the World Constructors' Championship at the Marina Bay circuit. Mercedes will have to throw everything at them to stay in title contention.