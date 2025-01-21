The reigning WNBA champion New York Liberty have two former Oregon Ducks on their roster, but they could use one more.

Sabrina Ionescu and Nyara Sabally were both members of the Liberty’s title-winning squad, and their quest for a repeat would benefit from adding Nyara’s sister, Satou Sabally.

Satou, who has played for the Dallas Wings her whole WNBA career, has already said publicly that she will not return to Dallas next year. The organization then used the core designation on her, meaning it will ultimately have to trade her.

With Satou playing in Unrivaled, surrounding herself with players from around the WNBA, the recruiting process has already begun. That’s what happens when you’re 6’4 and can score, rebound, assist and shoot the three.

The Liberty’s Breanna Stewart has made her case for Satou joining the Liberty, telling her she would look good in seafoam. Ionescu also spoke publicly about what it would mean to have her former college teammate on board.

“I think my [experience] is a little bit different because we played together in college,” Ionescu said, according to SI's Geoff Magliocchetti. “I would say I'm trying to help and advise her, regardless if she comes to New York or not. I've known her family really well, know her really well, and I want what's best for her. And so for me, it's just been kind of hearing what her goals and priorities are, trying to help, be that kind of friend that she can talk to about the decision she makes.”

With Stewart and Ionescu in her ear, the Liberty have a real shot to bring the 2023 WNBA Most Improved Player to Brooklyn. But does it make sense to the front office?

Why Satou Sabally makes sense on the Liberty

Sabally is the type of dynamic post player that would thrive in a star-studded Liberty lineup. With Ionescu, Stewart and Jonquel Jones all slated to return, she should feel comfortable either establishing herself inside or stepping out onto the wing (it makes her capable of both the “paint” and “great” to borrow a phrase from Liberty coach Sandy Brondello).

The Liberty already lost Kayla Thornton to the Golden State Valkyries in the expansion draft, so there’s a need at the forward position. In a starting lineup that also includes Stewart and Jones, Sabally would likely play the 3 with the ability to shift to the 4 when necessary.

Who Sabally replaces in the starting lineup would depend on who New York has to send to Dallas in return.

What it would take to bring Sabally to New York

This is where it gets tricky. Sabally is believed to want to play in New York, according to Jackie Powell of The Next, but the Liberty would need to do some salary cap gymnastics to make it work. The most likely scenario would be New York sending Betnijah Laney-Hamilton to Dallas as part of the trade. She is due $185,400 in 2025 and the Liberty have a touch under $700,000 in cap space as it is. That doesn’t include Stewart’s 2025 salary after the Liberty cored her.

But Dallas isn’t trying to build a championship team in 2025; the Wings are looking to the future. With Laney-Hamilton a free agent after this season, the Liberty need to offer significantly more. Their 2025 first-round pick (seventh overall) is a start. Leonie Fiebich, Marquesha Davis and Rebekah Gardner are all still on rookie contracts, and as much as the Liberty would want to keep Fiebich around, she’s by far the most attractive trade piece of the bunch.