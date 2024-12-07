The Golden State Valkyries finally have a roster for fans to dissect and debate about, as they selected 11 out of a maximum 12 players in the WNBA Expansion Draft. No established stars were obviously selected– teams could protect six players– but the league's new franchise still managed to assemble an intriguing collection of young and veteran talent.

It is not surprising in the least that the most newsworthy picks, Kate Martin and Temi Fagbenle, both have a connection to Indiana Fever sensation and 2024 Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark. They stand on their own, however. Martin was the glue on a storied Iowa Hawkeyes program that advanced to the national championship game in two consecutive years. She got lost in the shuffle with the Las Vegas Aces but could quickly become the face of the Valkyries.

Fagbenle, a veteran who returned to the W in 2024 after a four-year hiatus, brought a strong and needed defensive presence to the Fever. Her experience helped the team come of age, an unofficial job that head coach Natalie Nakase will ask of her in Golden State. Locker room asset Kayla Thornton will also head to the Bay Area, less than two months after winning a championship with the New York Liberty. Her infectious energy is bound to make an impact in an unfamiliar and challenging environment.

Fans voiced their opinions about these selections and the rest of the Valkyries' inaugural roster, which can be seen below. Considering that expectations are tempered in an expansion draft, the public general attitude appears to be positive, if not cautiously optimistic.

What people are saying about the Valkyries

“This Valkyries team is starting out solid. GM {Ohemaa} Nyanin proving why she's so good at what she does,” Zena Keita posted on X. “Lots of good 3 pt shooters in {Veronica} Burton, Martin, {Cecilia} Zandalasini. Lots of athletic bigs in {Monique} Billings, {Iliana} Rupert, and Fagbenle. Expect 3s, transition, hustle D. GREAT start before free agency.”

Nakase stressed the importance of sharpshooters before the team was revealed, a philosophy that could accelerate the Valkyries' competitive timetable if it works as intended. The former Aces assistant (served on the bench for two titles) is well-aware that hardship lies ahead, but if she can get these athletes to buy into her vision, the organization will move in the right direction.

Others applauded both Nyanin and Nakase for the creativity they employed when devising this group. “The Valkyries’ preliminary roster has a solid amalgamation of: length, floor spacing, toughness, low salary requirement, defensive presence,” Alford Corriette of Her Hoop Stats said. “I’d expect some more moves to be made, but really like the front office’s outside the box thinking.”

Those who did allow themselves to get bummed out or underwhelmed by Friday's results were met with a wake-up call, one that can serve Toronto and Portland fans well when those franchises conduct their own expansion drafts in the future. “People are saying the Valkyries are looking rough.. baby did you think teams were leaving their stars unprotected?” an X account named Justice Collins asked rhetorically. “Who did you think was going to be available?”

Golden State perplexed some with bold draft move

Fans have plenty to say about the Valkyries, but they are almost just as interested in the players that were not picked. Management chose not to snag anyone from the Seattle Storm.

The surprising news comes days after two-time champion and six-time All-Star Jewell Loyd requested a trade, which many believe stems from a previous investigation regarding bullying and harassment allegations (no violations were found). Seattle also has plenty of unrestricted free agents, perhaps complicating Golden State's decision-making process.

“The Valkyries said the vibes are terrible on the Storm .. they didn’t want any of those players,” a Toronto sports fan named H posted.

Even with only 11 women on the squad, the organization is giving its fan base much to discuss. The excitement will remain high when Golden State participates in free agency and the WNBA Draft for the first time in 2025.