The Seattle Mariners made one of the most impactful selections of the 2025 MLB Draft by picking LSU left-hander Kade Anderson with the No. 3 overall pick, a move that combined top-tier talent with financial prudence. Anderson, viewed as one of the premier prospects in the class, agreed to a signing bonus of approximately $8.8 million, which is around $700,000 below the slot value of $9,504,400.

“Kade Anderson and the Mariners have agreed to terms for a signing bonus of around $8.8 million, according to a source. That’s roughly $700,000 below slot value for the No. 3 overall pick, allowing them to reallocate that money elsewhere,” MLB insider Daniel Kramer reported.

This strategic move gives Seattle added flexibility with the rest of its draft signings, particularly within their $17,074,400 total bonus pool, the second-largest in this year’s draft.

Anderson’s availability at No. 3 came as a surprise after the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Angels selected Eli Willits and Tyler Bremner with the first two picks, respectively. Seattle quickly capitalized on the unexpected scenario. According to Mariners VP of Amateur Scouting Scott Hunter, Anderson was ranked No. 1 on Seattle’s draft board, and his fall to No. 3 was described as a best-case scenario.

Anderson’s resume is compelling. In 2025, he helped LSU win the College World Series, earning Most Outstanding Player honors by allowing just one run in 16 innings over two starts in the finals, including a 1-0 shutout against Coastal Carolina. Over the full season, Anderson posted a 12–1 record, a 3.18 ERA, and led all Division I pitchers with 180 strikeouts in 119 innings, while issuing just 35 walks.

Scouting evaluations back his dominance. MLB Pipeline graded his changeup at 60, while all of his other pitches, fastball, slider, and curveball, received grades of at least 55 on the 20–80 scouting scale. His fastball sits 92–94 mph, topping out at 97 mph, and benefits from significant movement, making it more effective than its velocity suggests.

Although he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022 during his senior year of high school, Anderson rebounded strongly. His freshman year at LSU saw him used in a mixed role, posting a 3.99 ERA over 38.1 innings. By 2025, he had cemented himself as the top collegiate pitcher in the nation. He rose from No. 44 in MLB Pipeline’s December rankings to No. 2 by draft day, also earning top-five rankings from ESPN, Baseball America, Fangraphs, and The Athletic.

Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 179 pounds, Anderson has drawn comparisons to current Mariners pitchers. Hunter noted that Anderson combines Logan Gilbert’s developmental focus with George Kirby’s quiet intensity. In fact, Kirby reached out to Anderson with a congratulatory message after the draft.

This pick also continues LSU’s impressive draft legacy, joining a group that includes Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews, Alex Bregman, Aaron Nola, and Kevin Gausman.