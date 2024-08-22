The New Orleans Pelicans have mixed on-the-margin strategy moves with one big swing for Dejounte Murray to piece together a productive offseason. EVP David Griffin got the deal done with the Atlanta Hawks before some prospects woke up from the NBA Draft's after-parties. Other signings have been strung out throughout the summer, including one big late-August upgrade. The front office has every right to believe Javonte Green will be an improvement over Naji Marshall in a similar role.

Both players will admit they will never be the first names on an NBA marquee. Everyone in the league will say Naji “The Knife” Marshall and Javonte “The Guillotine” Green are two of the scrappiest fighters ever to suit up in the Association. A deeper dive shows why Green should be the favorite in this hypothetical fight. The Pelicans appear on paper to have made a great bet, especially considering their budget.

Javonte Green's defensive versatility

The first comparison for any Marshall replacement must come on the defensive end. Green is 6-foot-5, 205 pounds. Marshall is 6-6 and weighs 220 pounds. The tale of the tape tips one way at first glance but these per 100 possessions stats suggest otherwise.

Naji Marshall Steals : 1.5 Blocks : 0.4 Defensive Rebounds : 6.4

Javonte Green Steals : 2.0 Blocks: 0.6 Defensive Rebounds : 6.8



Green’s ability to disrupt passing lanes and tenacious on-ball defense are valuable assets, especially in a league where point-of-attack perimeter talent is crucial. Green has an edge in steals, indicating an ability to better disrupt the opposing team more effectively. His blocks and rebounds suggest the extra inch of height does not make much of a difference. It's more about how Green reads the plays to be made, and the previous situations where he made them.

Pelicans prioritize offensive efficiency

Green’s offensive game is another area where he outshines Marshall. Green boasts a career field goal percentage of 54.1%, significantly higher than Marshall’s 43.7%. This efficiency is a testament to Green’s shot selection and ability to finish at the rim. His effective field goal percentage (eFG%) of 59.4% further highlights his scoring efficiency.

Naji Marshall Field Goal Percentage (FG%) : 46.3% Three-Point Percentage (3P%) : 38.7% Free Throw Percentage (FT%) : 79.1% Points Per Game (PPG) : 7.1

Javonte Green Field Goal Percentage (FG%) : 54.1% Three-Point Percentage (3P%) : 34.5% Free Throw Percentage (FT%) : 75.0% Points Per Game (PPG) : 12.2



Green’s higher field goal percentage and points per game with the Chicago Bulls demonstrated his offensive efficiency and scoring ability. Marshall’s better three-point and free-throw percentages with the Pelicans show why the Dallas Mavericks were comfortable doling out a $9 million-a-year contract.

Still, the 31-year-old Green’s three-point shooting has shown marked improvement, with a career average of 34.5%, compared to Marshall’s 31.5%. This ability to stretch the floor adds a valuable dimension to the Pelicans’ offense, providing more spacing for stars like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram to operate. Getting that spacing on a minimum-level deal is a steal for a luxury-tax allergic franchise.

Rebounding leads to MPG rewards

Javonte Green brings a wealth of experience to the Pelicans. Having played for the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls, Green has been part of playoff teams and understands the demands of high-stakes basketball. His experience in different systems and under various coaching styles makes him adaptable and a quick learner, which is crucial for integrating into a new team.

He will learn quickly in training camp that everyone must rebound since the Pelicans are deploying a frontcourt by committee tactic.

Naji Marshall Total Rebounds Per 100 Possessions : 7.8 Offensive Rebounds Per 100 Possessions : 1.4 Defensive Rebounds Per 100 Possessions : 6.4

Javonte Green Total Rebounds Per 100 Possessions : 9.6 Offensive Rebounds Per 100 Possessions : 2.8 Defensive Rebounds Per 100 Possessions : 6.8



Green has a clear advantage with 9.6 total rebounds per 100 possessions compared to Marshall’s 7.8. Green excels significantly in offensive rebounding, averaging 2.8 per 100 possessions, which is double Marshall’s 1.4. This ability to secure offensive boards can create more scoring opportunities. Those putback points and extra possessions will go a long way to winning friends in the locker room.

Perhaps Willie Green and the fans will have another Josh Hart on their hands. Green excels in transition and is also a constant threat on fast breaks. His hustle plays, such as diving for loose balls and contesting shots, energize the team and can shift the momentum in games. It will not all be up to Jose “Mr. GTA” Alvarado with Marshall gone.

While Naji Marshall has been a valuable player for the New Orleans Pelicans, Javonte Green’s defensive versatility, offensive efficiency, experience, and athleticism make him a significant upgrade. Green’s addition to the roster enhances the Pelicans’ chances of making a deep playoff run and provides a solid foundation for future success. The signing could also signal there is yet another move to be made before summer ends.