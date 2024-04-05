The Purdue basketball program is on could nine right now after finally making a Final Four appearance. However, leading up to the big game against NC State, star center Zach Edey revealed he's missed out on a ton of NIL money. We now know the reason why.
After locking up the AP Player of the Year Award, Edey voiced his opinion on NIL rules. As it turns out, international players are not allowed to collect NIL payments, according to Adam Zagoria of NJ.com. Zach Edey is Canadian and is technically an international player.
“I hope they change it in the future. I obviously have lost out on a lot of money this year.”
It's not entirely clear why international players can't take advantage of the NIL money circulating the college sports world. But considering players can play professionally overseas, it kind of makes sense. But for Zach Edey, you'd think he would be highly marketable with the NCAA Tournament in full swing right now.
There are ways for international players to make some money in college through. The Purdue basketball star reportedly partnered with Daps to release Zach Edey trading cards. Because the money is considered passive income and doesn't involve any word from Edey, he's allowed to have these trading cards.
“Still, on Friday, ahead of the national semifinals, Daps, an NIL company partnering with Edey, dropped the release of 100 Edey trading cards that fans can bid on. It was within NIL rules because it's entirely passive income. Edey isn't ‘working' in any capacity. He isn't promoting it or signing anything (the cards are all unsigned) and the picture Daps used for the Instagram post was taken in December when Edey was in Toronto for Purdue's game with Alabama (another Final Four team). He is just monetizing his NIL passively.”
Edey could have made a ton more money if he were able to access the NIL pool. But due to the fact he's Canadien, the Purdue basketball star had to get creative. It's unfortunate for him this rule exists. Especially considering he's the biggest name in the men's bracket.
Purdue basketball's Final Four chances
The Boilermakers entered the tournament as one of the one-seeds. So far they've dominated their opponents in every contest, similar to UConn. Zach Edey is balling out and is proving he's the real deal in the college basketball world.
Purdue basketball has a tough matchup on Saturday as they take on the red hot NC State Wolfpack. DJ Burns has carried his team to the Final Four with his amazing play. We should be in store for a fantastic Battle of the Bigs between Edey and Burns.
If Purdue basketball can get past NC State the Boilermakers will punch their ticket to the National Championship. After years of ridicule and disappointment, Zach Edey and his team are just two wins away from glory.