Filip Gustavsson made history on Tuesday night, scoring the first goalie goal in Minnesota Wild history to cap off a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. And it turns out that surefire Hall of Famer Marc-Andre Fleury was the one who planted the idea in his head.

The Wild led the Blues 3-1 with 34 seconds left in regulation before St. Louis coach Drew Bannister called a timeout. Fleury “called a quick goalie meeting,” he told The Athletic's Michael Russo after the incredible feat — and the rest is history.

“Flower looked up to the board and was like, ‘We’re up two goals. You should probably try it if you get the chance. You’re shooting, right?'” Gustavsson said after the unforgettable game, per Russo. “I was like, ‘Yeah, maybe I should.'”

Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich shot a puck right on goal shortly after the timeout was called, and Gustavsson didn't hesitate. He caught the puck, dropped it into the crease and shot a possessed puck the length of the ice. It rolled into the net with just nine seconds remaining in the third period.

Not only was it the first goalie goal in team history, the Swede now joins a club that only 14 other other NHL goaltenders are a part of.

“Up 2-nothing, I was like, ‘Yeah, if I get the chance, I’ll try it,’” Gustavsson told Russo. “Should probably be in the power play meetings now.”

It was a thrilling moment for the Wild, and helped to solidify an impressive win on the road in St. Louis. Although the goalie goal will remain the focal point, Gustavsson has also been playing lights out hockey after a down season in 2023-24.

Filip Gustavsson has been exceptional to start 2024-25 season

Mike Smith scored a goalie goal for the Phoenix Coyotes back in 2013, and the NHL didn't see another one until 2020. Now, there's been four in six seasons: Pekka Rinne in 2019-20, Linus Ullmark in 2022-23, Tristan Jarry in 2023-24, and now Gustavsson in 2024-25.

“That was awesome,” Wild general manager Bill Guerin said. “You don’t see a goalie goal every day.”

“Props to him,” echoed forward Jakub Lauko, whose short-handed game-winning goal was his first with Minnesota. “It’s pretty impressive, and he deserves it. It would have been nicer at home, with a full barn, but you know it’s an incredible moment. I’m just happy for him.”

Gustavsson looks to have quickly bounced back from a disappointing campaign that saw the Wild miss the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. In the early going, he's amassed a 2-0-1 record with a sparkling 1.66 goals-against average and .948 save percentage.

“I don’t think I do anything special out there,” he told Russo. “(I’m not) flashy. Obviously, I make some bigger saves, but that’s usually when you’re out of position. I just try to be in the right position most of the time and make boring saves. And I think that’s been working very good so far.”

Gustavsson was one of the league's best goalies in 2022-23, sporting the second-best save percentage and goals-against average in the NHL. And after a sub-.900 SV% last season, the 26-year-old looks like he's returning to form.

And that's just what the Wild need to make a push for the postseason in 2025.