The Minnesota Wild hit the road to take on the St. Louis Blues Tuesday night at the Enterprise Center. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Wild-Blues prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Wild-Blues NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Wild-Blues Odds

Minnesota Wild: +1.5 (-275)

Moneyline: -110

St. Louis Blues: -1.5 (+220)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Wild vs. Blues

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Wild Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Wild are playing good hockey, despite what their 1-0-2 record might suggest. They have a shootout loss against the Seattle Kraken, and they lost 2-1 in overtime against Winnipeg Jets. Minnesota scored first in both those games, as well. In fact, the Wild have scored first in all three of their games this season. It would not be surprising to see them grab an early lead in this game, they just have to find a way to keep it.

Matt Boldy is playing some really good hockey to begin the season. He has scored two goals, and assisted on three more. Both of those numbers lead the team. Kirill Kaprizov, Marco Rossi, and Mats Zuccarello have all contributed, as well. If these players can have a good game, the Wild will have a good game.

Filip Gustavsson is expected to be the starter in net for the Wild Tuesday night. He has played extremely well to start this season. In two games, he is 1-0-1, and he has allowed less than two goals per game. Gustavsson has a .941 save percentage, and his 64 saves are sixth-most in the NHL. With him in net, the Wild will always have a chance to win.

Why the Blues Could Cover the Spread/Win

Jordan Kyrou is the player to watch in this game. The Blues are just three games in, but Kyrou has already recorded six points. He has four assists and two goals, so he has been the Blues' best player in the offensive zone this season. If the Wild do not have an eye on him at all times, Kyrou is going to make some things happen and help the Blues score a few times.

St. Louis started their season with three straight road games. They were able to comeback and beat the Seattle Kraken, and they scored four unanswered goals to beat the San Jose Sharks. The Blues are a team that does not quit, and that will benefit them all season. St. Louis has been in every game this season, and they are good enough to come back in the third period. If St. Louis can catch a lead early, they will have an even better chance to win.

Jordan Binnington is expected to start in net for the Blues. He has made two starts, and is 1-1-0 on the season. His save percentage is right at .900, and he allows just over three goals per game. Holding a team to three goals is always going to be a recipe for success. When the Blues allowed three goals or less last season, they were 38-4-5. If Binnington can keep the Wild down in this game, they will win.

Final Wild-Blues Prediction & Pick

I do not think this is the type of game the Blues will want to go down early. However, this is their home opener, so the energy will be different from them. I am going to take the Blues to win this game straight up.

Final Wild-Blues Prediction & Pick: Blues ML (-110)