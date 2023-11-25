Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has decided to wear a custom mask meant to honor his wife despite an NHL ruling preventing it.

Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury had a custom mask made for his team's Native American Heritage Night on Friday. The mask was meant to pay tribute to his wife, who is of Native Canadian heritage. Unfortunately, the NHL tried to shut down this tribute. However, the future Hall of Fame puck-stopper has defied the NHL's ruling.

Fleury wore the mask on the ice for warmups Friday night. The 38-year-old did not start the game against the Colorado Avalanche. That said, if he were to play in the game, he would wear his custom mask.

Initially, Fleury was willing to limit his wearing of the mask to warmups while accepting a fine. However, the NHL reportedly informed the Wild twice that wearing the mask in warmups was against the rules, according to The Athletic. That said, The Athletic also reports it is unlikely the league will fine Fleury or Minnesota now that their ruling has been defied.

Prior to the season, the NHL clarified what players can do on “special initiative” nights. This included a ban on themed warmup jerseys, as well as an initial ban on using stick tape to promote social causes.

The NHL's stance regarding stick tape was reversed last month. Arizona Coyotes defenseman Travis Dermott used Pride-themed stick tape in a game against the Anaheim Ducks. Dermott did not receive a fine for his violation of the league's ban.

This is not the first time Fleury has worn a mask intended to honor his wife's Native heritage. He wore one with the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2021-22 season shortly before he joined the Wild at the 2022 NHL trade deadline.