Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury won't be able to wear the custom mask he made to honor his wife and her Native American heritage.

In a rather disappointing turn, Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has not been allowed to push through with his planned tribute for his wife during the team's Native American Heritage Night. In fact, the NHL even threatened to slap him and the team with larger fines if Fleury continues with his tribute in any way.

Fleury had a custom mask made for their Native American Heritage Night celebrations on Friday. The mask, which the Wild even featured on social media, featured floral designs, a quote from Fleury's dad, as well as the names of his kids. Furthermore, the Minnesota goaltender had the custom mask made as a way to honor his wife Veronique, who is Native Canadian (per ESPN).

La Fleur but make it 🌸 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐨𝐧 🌸 Thanks to our friends at @PrairieIsland_ for designing this one-of-a-kind mask for Flower on our Native American Heritage Night. #mnwild pic.twitter.com/0Tlt11BSok — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) November 24, 2023

Unfortunately for Fleury, the NHL didn't allow him to wear the mask for the game, or even during warmups. Despite offering to pay the fine he would receive as a result of wearing the mask, the NHL reportedly proceeded to threaten the team with additional “significant fine,” per Fleury's agent Allan Walsh.

“Marc-Andre Fleury indicated he was planning to wear the mask anyway and pay the fine. The NHL then threatened the Wild organization with an additional significant fine,” Walsh wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Despite the NHL shooting down his plan, Fleury is still trying to make the most of the moment to honor Native American Heritage. His mask will be up for auction as part of the Wild's Prairie Island Indian Community Native American Heritage auction, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

The NHL has a strict policy when it comes to wearing specialty and custom items during theme nights, including jerseys, masks, stickers and other decals and tapes. Remember, the NHL previously found itself embroiled in controversy when it initially banned rainbow-colored jerseys and tapes on Pride Nights. The league eventually rescinded the decision after major backlash and is now allowing the tapes to be used.

It remains to be seen if the NHL will ever change its stance when it comes to allowing players celebrate minority groups. For now, though, Marc-Andre Fleury will need to follow the league's decision.