Arizona Coyotes defenseman Travis Dermott is testing the resolve of the NHL's ban on Pride tape ahead of his team's scheduled celebration of Pride night later this week.

On Saturday night, Dermott wrapped the top of his stick in Pride tape during a 2-1 home win over the Anaheim Ducks. Dermott's choice openly defied the league's mandate that players not display Pride-themed tape while on the ice, per The Athletic's Ian Mendes. The ban prohibits showing any sort of support for special initiatives.

It is not yet known what discipline Dermott will face, if any. The NHL's board of governors made it known in June of this year that players would not be allowed to visibly support causes such as Pride using special tape on their sticks. But the punishment for such acts was not announced.

The NHL Players Association has yet to comment on the ban since it was reported on publicly.

Dermott's refusal to cease advocating for the LGBTQ+ community despite the NHL's ban is the first of its kind. But it seems unlikely to be the last of the season.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jon Merrill made it known he was ready to push back on the league as well. “What is the league going to do? Take me off the ice? Give me a penalty? Then you look bad as a league. I don’t know. It’s upsetting. Just disappointing.”

Scott Laughton of the Philadelphia Flyers struck a similar note. Discussing his team's Pride night, scheduled for January 10th, Laughton said that people would “probably see me with the Pride tape on that night, anyway.”

The first Pride night of the 2023 season is scheduled for October 30th, hosted by Travis Dermott's Coyotes. We'll see whether the league comes down on Dermott in the meantime for his Pride tape display.