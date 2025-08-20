There has been a trade! The Cleveland Browns are sending defensive tackle Jowon Briggs and a 2026 7th-round pick to the New York Jets for a 2026 6th-round pick, Adam Schefter reported.

This is not a big trade by any means, but the Cleveland Browns are attempting to stock up on draft picks for 2026. After trading away the No. 2 pick in this past NFL Draft, the Browns acquired a 2026 first-round pick from Jacksonville for the pick that they used for Travis Hunter. Now, Cleveland will have an extra first and sixth rounder for an important draft for the future of the franchise.

Many understand that the Browns will not be good this season. With Joe Flacco under center to begin the year, the hope is that rookie Shedeur Sanders will eventually take the reins and control the offense. For now, there are way too many questions and not enough answers.

Jowon Briggs played at Virginia and Cincinnati. The former 7th-round pick has three tackles this preseason and is headed to New York, where he will hope to have a better opportunity to make the final roster. Last season, Briggs ended with 13 tackles (three solo) with one fumble recovery and 2.5 stuffs.

The Jets' defensive line group is stacked. They contain a lot of elite stars. However, at the defensive tackle position, they are dealing with an injury to Byron Cowart. Quinnen Williams is the man for the Jets, and his position will never be in jeopardy. Jay Tufele, Derrick Nnadi, and Leonard Taylor III are next in line on the depth chart, which doesn't leave much room for Briggs. However, the rookie contributed last season for a poor Browns team and could end up becoming a contributor for the Jets in the near future.

The Jets will take on the Philadelphia Eagles this Friday night in what could be Briggs only shot to make the final roster.