Things are not so happy in Landover, Maryland, as Terry McLaurin has demanded a trade after contract extension negotiations broke down. Now, it's just a matter of what happens next. The San Francisco 49ers have entered the fray, and there is a chance they will send an offer. Notably, there is a perfect 49ers trade proposal on the table that might satisfy both teams. It would also require a certain 49ers receiver being in the deal.

This is the time of year when things start amping up. Curiously, the Niners and Commanders have similar odds to win the Super Bowl, according to FanDuel. Both teams expect to compete for a playoff spot. Likewise, both teams enter training camp with a bit of a question mark in some aspects.

Although Brock Purdy and Jayden Daniels are ready to lead their respective teams, who they throw it to is more of a question. Regardless, the Niners could have a solution for both teams, and it involves a trade of a popular 49ers receiver.

Terry McLaurin is unhappy

McLaurin allegedly wants more than DK Metcalf, and that would be the issue. Overall, this has been a headache for management and for the fanbase. The Commanders have had nothing but good vibes since last season. Yet, this contract dispute threatens to disrupt it all.

His current contract pays him around $23.2 million per year. However, some reports indicate he wants to earn as much as $33 million. That would be a significant boost for a player who has been the top receiver in the D.C. area for the last few seasons.

McLaurin had 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns (career high). In the previous season, he had 79 catches for 1,002 yards and four scores. In 2022, McLaurin had 77 receptions for 1,191 yards and five touchdowns, while also having 77 catches for 1,053 yards and five scores in 2021. Of course, he had 87 hauls for 1,118 yards and four touchdowns. McLaurin ranked 15th in yards in 2024 and 28th in yards in the previous season.

The 49ers need receivers

The 49ers' trade proposal could help them sustain some receivers who can give them consistent production. Currently, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings are both dealing with injuries. There is a chance that Ricky Pearsall could end up as the top receiver in their Week 1 showdown with the Seattle Seahawks.

If Aiyuk is not ready, then San Francisco will need to replace him. Furthermore, if Jennings is not ready, it could be even worse. The Niners need receivers who can stay healthy and be available on game day. The good thing about McLaurin is that he has stayed healthy for five consecutive seasons.

49ers trade proposal for Terry McLaurin

The perfect 49ers trade proposal ironically involves a receiver on their team. In this scenario, San Francisco would send Aiyuk to the Commanders for McLaurin and a third-round pick. The Commanders are desperate to figure this situation out. If they cannot extend McLaurin, there could be issues down the line. While the Commanders removed McLaurin from the PUP list, that does not mean everything is golden.

Why the 49ers trade proposal is good for both teams

While Aiyuk is still recovering from a serious injury, he would be a perfect fit on the Commanders. Consider the fact that the 49ers traded Deebo Samuel to the Commanders a couple of months ago. Thus, these teams are already familiar with one another.

Aiyuk is good friends with Daniels and Samuel and would form instant chemistry with them. Additionally, the Commanders are a team that runs the ball a lot, so they would not need to rush Aiyuk back. The coaches could create some plays for Samuel and the receivers currently on the team while preparing for Aiyuk to debut.

McLaurin would be a great fit for the Niners because he can catch contested passes, which is a skill set that does not currently exist in Santa Clara. Alarmingly, there has not been a 49ers receiver who has been consistent with contested catches. Samuel was good at running after the catch. Likewise, Aiyuk is solid at the same thing. But neither has been a red zone threat. The Niners have lacked that for a long time.

While McLaurin had not scored more than 10 touchdowns until last season, his breakthrough showed what he is capable of. Currently, Jennings is the only receiver on the Niners with the skill set to battle for the ball. If the 49ers trade for McLaurin, they would have two receivers with that ability.

It would give them a far better chance of scoring, especially in the red zone, and allow them better chances of thriving on offense. Additionally, it would lessen the pressure on Christian McCaffrey to be the sole savior of this offense. While the Commanders would benefit from having two superstar receivers, the Niners would succeed because they would have a consistent force who could catch passes from Purdy.