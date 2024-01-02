Marc-Andre Fleury is chasing Patrick Roy for a major NHL milestone.

This may be the final season hockey fans have the pleasure of seeing Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury take the ice. Though nothing is confirmed, the 39-year-old future Hall of Famer is in the final year of his contract. And he is starting to rack up important milestones. On Tuesday, another such milestone looms against the Calgary Flames.

Fleury is expected to start against Calgary. If he wins, it'll mark victory number 551 in his illustrious career. That would pull the Wild netminder into a tie with Patrick Roy for the second-most wins in NHL history. On Tuesday, Roy took some time to show love to “Flower.”

“I have always been impressed by Marc-Andre. He has such a beautiful personality, always smiling, always happy — we’re all different, aren’t we — challenging his teammates in practice,” Roy said, via NHL.com.

“He seems to enjoy being on the ice. This is his approach; he has such a beautiful approach to the game and I’m happy to see him where he is. It's fun to see someone be as resilient as he is and performing the way he is. I’m glad for him,” the former Colorado Avalanche star continued.

It's milestone season for Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury

Fleury is not far removed from his latest milestone. The 39-year-old skated in his 1000th game on Sunday against the Winnipeg Jets. He became just the fourth goalie in NHL history to skate in 1000 games. The Wild lost on Sunday, but the moment remained special for Fleury.

As he nears Roy, though, Fleury certainly has taken some time to reflect. While speaking with NHL.com, the Wild goalie mentioned he tried to emulate Roy's style in goal prior to entering the NHL.

“Roy obviously won the Cup, (I) got to see him play, and (he) brought in the butterfly, which I learned at a younger age, and I love his determination, his hunger to win,” Fleury said, via NHL.com.

Tuesday night looks like a special outing for the former first-overall pick. It'll certainly be interesting to see if the future Hall of Famer can tie Roy in front of a packed crowd in Minnesota.