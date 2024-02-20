The Canucks and J.T. Miller lost to the Wild on Monday.

The Vancouver Canucks and the Minnesota Wild played a chaotic game on Monday. Three players, including JT Miller, scored a hat trick in this contest. In the end, Minnesota came away with a 10-7 victory. And it left Miller and other Vancouver players trying to make sense of a bonkers game.

Miller added an assist to his three goals for a four-point night. The Canucks star spoke with the media following the loss. He admitted the game was simply weird in nature. Especially since he doesn't believe the final score truly reflects his team's performance on Monday.

“This is one of those games where I think we can actually hang our hat on how we played 5-on-5,” Miller said, via NHL.com. “I thought we outplayed them. Kind of a weird game. They clearly got a lot of momentum, and when you're on the power play and start to feel it, they have some talented players. Unfortunately, they got a handful of looks.”

Penalty kill dooms JT Miller, Canucks against Wild

Monday's contest saw the Canucks play rather undisciplined. In fact, they went to the penalty box six times against Minnesota. To make matters worse, they failed to kill most of those penalties. The Wild scored four times on the power play in their 10-7 win in front of their home fans.

“You know, I don't want to speak too much on the penalty kill, I really wasn't on it a whole lot. Penalty kill's done an unbelievable job for us this year. The good news is, we get to play again tomorrow (at the Colorado Avalanche),” JT Miller said, via NHL.com, after the loss on Monday.

Minnesota's power play prowess came through at the most important time. The Wild entered the third period down 5-3. However, they rattled off three straight power play goals to take a 6-5 lead. They scored five goals in the first six minutes of the third period. And they scored seven goals in the final frame overall to clinch their win against Vancouver.

JT Miller and the Canucks certainly hope to put this loss behind them. As Miller mentioned, Vancouver is in action again on Tuesday. They take on the Colorado Avalanche in the second leg of their three-game road trip.