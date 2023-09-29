The Minnesota Wild locked up a key piece of their offense on Friday, signing veteran Mats Zuccarello to a two-year, $8.25 million contract extension, the team announced.

The 36-year-old is entering the final season of a five-year, $30 million contract he signed back in the summer of 2019. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2023-24 campaign, and will now spend three more full seasons in Minnesota.

“He's a great player,” superstar Kirill Kaprizov said about his linemate, according to NHL.com. “He helps all the time, and you look at him and you can learn a lot [with] his skill and his process and his style. He's a great guy. He helps not just in hockey but outside hockey. Any questions, he always helps you. He's a fun guy.”

Zuccarello was one of the best players on the team last year, scoring 22 goals and 67 points in 78 games while playing on the top line with Kaprizov and first powerplay unit. That figures to remain where the Norwegian will remain in 2023, as he led the team in assists and was second on the squad in points, behind Kaprizov.

“Their chemistry is so good, they work hard at it, they trust each other,” Wild owner Craig Leopold told NHL.com regarding his two best forwards. “I wouldn't be honest if i didn't tell you that's an important part of why he's important to our team, because they have a lot of chemistry together, and you want to keep those guys together.”

Over four campaigns in the State of Hockey, Zuccarello has excelled, scoring 72 goals and 218 points in 255 regular-season contests, and helping the team qualify for the postseason each year.

Originally signed as an undrafted player by the New York Rangers back in 2010, Mats Zuccarello has carved out an excellent career with the Rangers, Wild and Dallas Stars. He will look to help Minnesota advance to the dance for the fifth year in a row in 2023-24.