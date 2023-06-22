Andy Murray played a big part in representing Britain at Wimbledon for countless years. The British tennis star even won the event twice in his whole career. Although, he was not included in the SW19 painting. It had Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer among other legends but he was nowhere in it.

Andy Murray has not yet reacted to his omission from the painting. However, his family had some very strong words to say for the Wimbledon organizers. One of them was Jamie Murray who expressed his disdain at the Queen's Tournament, per Simon Briggs of Telegraph UK.

“I mean he was part of the big four for 10 years, maybe more. Obviously, he was the No 1 in the world and then he smashed up his hip, and since then it’s been tough going for him. But he won the singles twice in an incredible era of tennis and made another final. I thought it was a bit of a slight, especially with everything that he brought to the tournament for so long. The whole country was falling behind his journey to try to become the champion – but there you go,” he said in support of Andy Murray.

The British star ended a 77-year drought for Britain in 2013 as no one from the area has won Wimbledon since then. He also followed it up with another win at SW19 in 2016.

Andy Murray's uncle also joined the fray to protest the omission.

“Appalling at every level. All about the men in the forefront and your own British history maker nowhere to be seen. You should be ashamed of yourselves,” he said.

Was Andy Murray's omission justified?