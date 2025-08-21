The Los Angeles Dodgers announced two roster moves ahead of Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. LA promoted right-handed pitcher Matt Sauer and optioned right-handed pitcher Paul Gervase.

Gervase, 25, made his MLB debut in 2025 and has pitched in six total big league games between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Dodgers. Five of those contests came with the Rays. Overall, the reliever has recorded a 4.32 ERA across 8.1 innings of work.

Sauer, a 26-year-old hurler, made his big league debut in 2024 with the Kansas City Royals. He has spent the '25 campaign in the Dodgers' organization, making nine outings (one start and eight relief appearances). Sauer has pitched to a 6.18 ERA in his 27.2 innings at the MLB level up to this point in 2025.

The Dodgers have endured ups and downs this season. Nevertheless, Los Angeles holds a one-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West. The Dodgers — following another heavy-spending offseason — were the clear favorites to win the division. Between the Padres playing well and the Dodgers struggling at times, the NL West is far from decided.

Los Angeles could use a pitching boost. The bullpen has not been especially consistent at times. Sauer has struggled in MLB, but perhaps he will turn things around with this latest opportunity. The Dodgers could certainly use the help.

Following Thursday's contest in Colorado, the Dodgers will head to San Diego for a highly-anticipated three-game series. There is still over a month of baseball left to be played in the regular season, but the upcoming Friday-Sunday series in San Diego could play a pivotal role in determining which ball club wins the NL West.