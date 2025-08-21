The Philadelphia Eagles will be without Johnny Wilson before the season starts, as he suffered an injury in practice, according to Jeff McLane of the Inquirer.

“Eagles WR Johnny Wilson will undergo season-ending surgery on his knee and ankle after suffering the injury at practice on Tuesday, NFL sources said,” McLane wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Wilson limped off the field and went into the medical tent after he was rolled up on by offensive linemen Brett Toth. He was not able to put any pressure on his leg and was then carted off the field. Things will now be uncertain for Wilson, as he was making a case to be on the 53-man roster. With the injury, it's hard to know if he will make the team or not.

The Eagles drafted Wilson in the sixth round in 2024. He started off slow in training camp but began to find a rhythm in the preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, where he finished with three catches for 73 yards.

Article Continues Below

With the injury, the Eagles will now need to find out who the No. 4 receiver will be on the team, and that shouldn't be hard after the trade they made last week to acquire John Metchie III. The team has some quality receivers in place, with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson leading the way.

The passing game was solid for the Eagles last season, and Jalen Hurts let it fly when he needed to. For the most part, it was the running game that had the most success for the offense, and Saquon Barkley led the way in that area.

As of now, it will be interesting to see how many receivers the Eagles decide to keep on the roster, and now with Wilson sidelined for the season, it wouldn't be a surprise if they cut ties with him.