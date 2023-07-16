Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic went head-to-head in the Wimbledon final on Sunday morning, with Alcaraz coming out on top in a thrilling five-set match. Fans had been salivating over this potential match all tournament long, and sure enough, the much-anticipated battle between these two superstars ended up being as thrilling as expected.

Alcaraz lost the first set before rallying to win the next two, with Djokovic managing to stay alive in the fourth set to send the contest to the fifth and final match. Alcaraz finally managed to put Djokovic away and win his second Grand Slam title, and unsurprisingly, Twitter was going crazy over this insane battle.

Welcome to the Alcaraz Era. pic.twitter.com/n0JmDoAOfp — Relevant Tennis (@RelevantTennis) July 16, 2023

Alcaraz beating the goat in an unbelievable final man. What a player. pic.twitter.com/AUYBoRgQQZ — Conn (@ConnCFC) July 16, 2023

The moment Carlos Alcaraz won #Wimbledon I think it’s clear who George and Charlotte were supporting!👀🎾 pic.twitter.com/ho3c5gdNnl — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) July 16, 2023

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and every tennis right now watching 20 year old Carlos Alcaraz beating Novak Djokovic in 5th set of the Wimbledon finals!

First defeat for Djoker in a 5 set match in last 17 years! Alcaraz – New King of Tennis? #Wimbledon #WimbledonFinal pic.twitter.com/ykoOI10GFj — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) July 16, 2023

Alcaraz after losing the first set pic.twitter.com/aVdfiDvVCF — Casey Evans (@Casey_Evans_) July 16, 2023

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic had seemingly been on a collision course to meet in the final before the tournament even started, and their clash here clearly had the world on the edge of their seats. This match became an instant classic, and fans on Twitter gave it the appreciation it deserved as we can see here, whether it was praising Alcaraz's greatness, or creating some viral memes to put into perspective what we were witnessing.

With the latest Alcaraz and Djokovic battle in the books, it will be interesting to see what these two stars have on their slate for the future. Alcaraz is riding high now, and rightly so, after putting Djokovic down here, and it's fair to wonder if his reign as the next great tennis player has begun. But Djokovic has proven time and again that he can never be written off, and you can bet he will be looking for revenge after this tough loss.