Throughout the Wimbledon tournament on the men's side, it has felt like Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic were on a collision course to meet up in the final. Sure enough, both Djokovic and Alcaraz beat their semifinal opponents in straight sets on Friday, setting up the big final match that everyone has been hoping this tournament would yield.

This will be the third time that Alcaraz will go up against Djokovic in his young career, with the Spanish superstar falling to Djokovic in their meeting in the French Open in June. Alcaraz will be looking for redemption against Djokovic this time out, and he sounds intent on going out and giving it his all with a chance to win a Grand Slam title on the line.

Alcaraz on facing Djokovic: "It's going to be really, really difficult. But I will fight. I will believe in myself. I will believe that I can beat him here. … It's a final. It's not time to be afraid. It's not time to be tired. I will go for it, & let's see what happens." pic.twitter.com/kme5O7wk1r — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) July 14, 2023

While Carlos Alcaraz is the number one ranked player in the tournament, Novak Djokovic is right behind him at two, and has been playing some of the best tennis of his life as of late. Both of these guys are at the top of their games right now, and this match realistically could go either way. Even Alcaraz seems to note that here, as both he and Djokovic have won a match against each other.

This Wimbledon tournament has been cratering towards this match for a while now, and fans will be treated to seeing two of the top tennis superpowers going head to head for a chance to come out victorious here. Alcaraz has made it clear he isn't going to back down from Djokovic, which should make this already thrilling match all the more entertaining.