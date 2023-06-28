There's a new rivalry brewing in the tennis world. Novak Djokovic is generally considered to be the best player in the world today. However, a young Spaniard is looking to take his throne, much like Djokovic did before. Carlos Alcaraz' rise is taking the world by storm. For now, Alcaraz has overtaken Djokovic in the standings, and that's evident in the recently-released seeding for the upcoming Wimbledon tournament, per ESPN.

“Carlos Alcaraz — not four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic — and Iga Swiatek were seeded No. 1 for Wimbledon on Wednesday, as expected, because the All England Club adhered to the ATP and WTA rankings.”

Despite being the defending champion, Djokovic has not seen the pitch since his record-breaking French Open win two weeks ago. On the other hand, Alcaraz played and won a tune-up tournament prior to the Wimbledon. As a result, Alcaraz saw his rating go up just before the seeding for the Wimbledon was determined. That small slide from Djokovic due to his two-week inactivity highlights the small gap between the two players right now.

Alcaraz and Djokovic aren't the only big names participating at the Wimbledon. As usual, most of the best players will be playing in this Majors tournament. Fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev is seeded right behind Djokovic, while Casper Ruud is placed fourth. Other notable participants are Stefanos Tsitsipas, 2022 Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kygrios, two-time winner Andy Murray, and Frances Tifaoe.

The official Wimbledon singles bracket will be released later this week. Will Djokovic continue his dominant reign in this prestigious tournament? Or will Alcaraz or some other player step up and shock the world?