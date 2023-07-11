The emotions of winning a Wimbledon quarterfinal match are something few tennis players get to feel in their careers. Defeating the No. 1 player in the world at The Championships apparently makes you want to drink a beer, at least if you're Elina Svitolina.

Svitolina won a close match against top-seeded Iga Swiatek in three sets, ousting the women's favorite to reach the Wimbledon semifinal. It is Svitolina's third career Grand Slam semifinal and second at Wimbledon, doing so in 2019 as well.

Asked after the match how she will prepare for her next match, Svitolina said the first thing she wanted to do is crack a cold one.

“First of all, I'm going to have a beer,” Svitolina said. The Wimbledon crowd at Centre Court gave her a rousing ovation.

Svitolina is trying to achieve a historic feat and become only the fourth woman to win a Grand Slam title as a mother. Dispatching the best women's tennis player in the world on one of the sport's most prestigious courts isn’t a bad thing to accomplish either.

Swiatek's disappointment at Wimbledon continues, as the four-time Grand Slam champion has yet to reach the semifinal at the All-English Club. She had never reached a Wimbledon quarterfinal until this year.

Elina Svitolina is likely out sipping a good ol' brewski right now and loving her life. The new mother was out of professional tennis for over a year due to injury and then her pregnancy but has returned with scintillating form. She is two wins away from her first Grand Slam title and what a storyline it would be for her to do it eight months after giving birth.