Iga Swiatek dominated the clay courts en route to her French Open victory. However, the number-one-ranked tennis star does not feel good about entering Wimbledon and the grass season.

Wimbledon had always been a tough challenge for Iga Swiatek. Her last stint at SW19 saw her bow out in the third round against Alize Cornet. She hopes to change all of that in the upcoming tournament, per HT Sports Desk.

“Basically before every grass-court season I just want to keep being open-minded and just learn a lot. “I feel like there is maybe a little bit less pressure, but on the other hand when I just go on the court, I feel like I know how I can play tennis and I know how I can play on other surfaces,” the French Open winner said

She then outlined the pressure that has been plaguing her before Wimbledon.

“On grass sometimes it’s tougher and I still have to learn a lot, but I just feel like you’re going to go on court and not play the way you should or the way you could; so this thing is adding more pressure,” Iga Swiatek declared.

The Polish tennis sensation could not help but point out that she is uncomfortable playing on the grass court.

“Maybe there’s going to be a chance to play more matches. But I’m pretty sure that still when I’m going to play these matches, I’m going to feel a little bit uncomfortable. I also trust that every year I’m going to learn more and more and I’m going to progress anyway. But it’s a short season, only three weeks, so the challenge is tough,” she said.

Iga Swiatek has the momentum before Wimbledon but it may be the lack of comfort that dooms her.