Jessica Pegula will have to wait a little longer for another shot at winning her first Grand Slam title. That's after she got denied a spot in the semifinals of the 2023 Wimbledon women's singles tournament by Marketa Vondrousova, who defeated the American on Tuesday in their quarterfinal matchup via a score of 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Making Pegula's defeat even harder to swallow is the fact that it's the sixth time she lost in six tries at the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam event, which all took place over the last two years.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Jessica Pegula falls to 0-6 in major quarterfinals in her career. The only women in the Open Era with more losses without a win in major quarterfinals are K. Kanepi, C. Suárez Navarro, and K. Maleeva (all 0-7). With Pegula losing, this will be the first #Wimbledon without a first-time major semifinalist on the women's side since 2009.”

Jessica Pegula, who is also the daughter of the owners of the NFL's Buffalo Bills franchise, reached the quarterfinals of all but one Grand Slam (Wimbledon) in 2022. Earlier this year, she managed to punch her ticket to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open but lost to Victoria Azarenka in that round.

Before running into Vondrousova at Wimbledon, Jessica Pegula defeated Lauren Davis in the first round, Cristina Bucsa in the second, Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the third, and Lesia Tsurenko in the fourth. She dropped just a set in all those matches combined and looked as though she was about to finally get past the major QF hurdle, especially when she won the second set against Vondrousova.

Jessica Pegula can't lose any hope that she's finally going to taste that elusive taste of Grand Slam success with the 2023 US Open coming up in just a little over a month.