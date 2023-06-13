Iga Swiatek may not have a staple rival to challenge her. However, she does have reoccurring struggles. The number-one-ranked tennis player has conquered the clay courts at the French Open but she reveals that Wimbledon and the grass season is a different monster.

The Polish tennis star played well at the French Open en route to a grand slam victory over Karolina Muchova. Her new trophy does not change the fact that she finds the court shift daunting. She declared her frustrations about entering Wimbledon, via Mats Wilander of Eurosport.

“The grasscourt season is something I haven't figured out yet. So Wimbledon is always a different challenge to any of the other Slams,” Iga Swiatek said.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

She further explained the difference this time around at Wimbledon.

“I would say winning Slams, it gives you kind of confidence that you can do it again on one hand, but on the other hand, everybody is watching you, everyone is targeting your back so you feel that a little bit and the pressure is bigger. It makes it more special for players who do it when they are on top because it shows you you can do it and you’re strong enough to do it, so I feel that right now,” she declared.

Iga Swiatek has four Major titles in the Open Era. She joins greats like Monica Seles, Roger Federer, and Naomi Osaka in achieving the feat. The disappointment comes from the fact that her best Wimbledon run ended in the fourth round. She aspires to change her luck on grass as Wimbledon approaches.