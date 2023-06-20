The French Open win was huge for Iga Swiatek. She now sets her sights on the grass courts as Wimbledon approaches. Although, dominant performances call for bitter rivalries. She has been linked to having beef against her opponents. The most notable of which are Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina. The Polish superstar has finally broken the silence surrounding it.

Iga Swiatek has become more successful as she grows older in the game. She has still yet to conquer Wimbledon. This is because she thinks the grass courts are a different beast. However, she swears that the courts are the only thing she has a subtle dislike for and not any of her opponents, per Urvi Mehra of Sportskeeda.

“Last year I wasn’t even asked about other players and this year I’m asked basically in every press conference a couple of times, even though they’re on the other side of the draw, there’s nothing really connecting us in this tournament — there’s always something around that’s implying that things are different,” the Polish superstar declared addressing the non-existent beef between opponents Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The French Open champion then discussed that her only drive is her motivation to be better.

“But you always have to come back to what it is you want to achieve because it has nothing to do with other players, even rankings sometimes. Because you want to win matches and tournaments, and rankings go up after that,” she said.

Tennis was built on rivalries like Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. It is a whiff of fresh air to see the number-one ranked player just focus on herself.