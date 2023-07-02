Nick Kyrgios doesn't feel he has anything to prove at Wimbledon.

Although there was an injury scare leading up to SW19, the Aussie will take part in Wimbledon as he takes on David Goffin in his first-round matchup on Monday.

Kyrgios will notably be looking to go one step further than he did last year after reaching his first-ever Grand Slam final. Although he ended up losing to eventual winner Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios reflected on what was an amazing experience overall.

“It was amazing. The fact that it’s only been a year. It’s been crazy,” Kyrgios told the ATP Tour website. “Everything off the court and all the attention obviously… It is a tournament where I think every tennis player wants to do well. People that don’t play tennis know about Wimbledon.

“I think it’s the fact that you’ve done all the work over your life to actually post the result of that tournament, that’s going to be remembered for the rest of your life. It’s a pretty special feeling. I think every tennis player, at the end of day, works so hard to have one of those results at a Grand Slam.

“I was one short but I’m not sad about saying I lost to the greatest player of all time and gave him a real match. It’s going to be good walking there for the first time [this year] and there’s going be a lot of media attention around it as well. So let’s see how it goes.”

But having reached the Wimbledon final, is there any pressure on Kyrgios to at the very least, make it to the final two again?

Not according to him. In fact, he believes he's already achieved a lot in his tennis career — even without a Grand Slam title to his name.

“I think if anything it’s going to help me, the fact that I’ve already posted such a good result there and I know that Centre Court so well,” he added. “I know what I need to do to be successful. I think all the pressure is off me, to be honest.

“I think that people always say once you have results, that’s when the pressure starts kicking in. But for me, it’s been the reverse my whole career. When I’ve won tournaments or when I’ve done really well, it’s almost the opposite. It’s almost like you’ve proven yourself and now you can actually just relax and have some fun with it.

“I don’t think I’ve got anything left to prove in my career to be honest. I’ve beaten some amazing players, won some really big tournaments, [made the] final of a Grand Slam, won a doubles Grand Slam. I feel like now, this is why you work. So you can actually have fun and just enjoy it.”