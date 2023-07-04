Novak Djokovic‘s dominance at Wimbledon was further highlighted in his first-round matchup on Monday.

Djokovic got his Wimbledon defense off to a routine start as he easily dispatched of Argentina's Pedro Cachin with a 6-3, 6-3 7-6 (7-4) win.

The only hitch for the Serbian superstar was the match getting delayed for nearly an hour and a half after the first set because of a damp court.

But that aside, Djokovic advanced to the second round with next to no problem whatsoever despite Cachin admirably taking the final set to a tie break.

As a result, the 23-time Grand Slam winner is now on a 28-match winning streak on grass extending back to 2018. But the winner of the last four editions at SW19 had an even more impressive statistic on display during his win over Cachin.

The broadcast displayed to viewers (h/t Reddit user killer_srb) that it had been 2182 days and counting since the last time Djokovic suffered defeat at Wimbledon — that's 5.98 years or just over 71 months.

Of course, the 2020 edition of Wimbledon was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it still remains impressive nonetheless.

Djokovic's last defeat at SW19 notably came to American Sam Querrey who upset him in the third round of Wimbledon back in 2016.

It should be noted that the 36-year-old also suffered defeat to Tomas Berdych in the Wimbledon quarterfinal in 2017. However, he had to retire during the second set due to an elbow injury so it's not really counted in terms of completed matches.

Djokovic will be hoping to extend his winning record at the All-England Club as he not only seeks a 24th Grand Slam title, but looks to equal Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon wins.