Carlos Alcaraz won't find it easy to get a Wimbledon showdown with Novak Djokovic according to former World No. 2 Alex Corretja.

Alcaraz is the top seed at Wimbledon and is also coming off a victory at the Queen's Club Championships — the first grass title of his career.

Despite recently losing to Djokovic in the French Open semifinal, many in the tennis world have praised the US Open winner for his various achievements in the sport in such a short period of time.

But as far as Corretja is concerned, we haven't seen nothing yet as far as the true potential of Alcaraz.

“He will improve things,” he told Tennis 365. “He will know how to play against Novak best-of-five without going all out. He understands he needs to change his tactics, maybe he won’t go all out. Maybe it is in his character to be very aggressive, but he will learn how to play this way in the fifth.

“This is still the start of the Alcaraz story. Okay, he is winning matches and tournaments at an amazing rate, but there is a lot more to come.”

Perhaps we could see a lot more from the Spaniard at Wimbledon which commences Monday.

Should Alcaraz reach the final, there is a good possibility he faces Djokovic for just the third time in his career. Should he win, it could even signify a true passing of the torch moment as well.

But for Corretja, getting to the final is the first step as he feels that is a tough task in itself.

“It is a big step to say Carlitos will win Wimbledon this year, even though I say this is a special player,” he added. “He has just won a big grass court event, he is No. 1 in the world, he has won a lot of matches this year and so the expectations will always be big around him.

“If he plays Novak in the final, there is no doubt that he will not be the favourite, but every experience is important for Carlito at this point in his career, but I think he has got a very tough draw. He has some big obstacles to overcome before he gets to think about Novak, that’s for sure.

“He can do well at Wimbledon, of course. Whether he can go all the way, I’m not so sure. If he does that, I will be very impressed.”