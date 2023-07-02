Novak Djokovic still has the drive to win more Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic is coming off his French Open win last month that saw him not only win a record 23 Grand Slam titles, but also further strengthen his case the GOAT of tennis.

There is more history to be made at Wimbledon as he can equal Roger Federer's record of eight titles at the All-England Club as well as Margaret Court’s all-time singles record (male and female) of 24 Grand Slam titles.

And unsurprisingly, Djokovic is hungry for more success.

“I don’t feel more relaxed, to be honest,” Djokovic said at a pre-tournament press conference at Wimbledon on Saturday (via Tennis 365). “I still feel hungry for success, for more Grand Slams, more achievements in tennis. As long as there’s that drive, I know that I’m able to compete at the highest level. If that goes down, then I guess I’ll have to face probably different circumstances and have a different approach.

“So far there’s still the drive – a few days after Roland Garros, I was already thinking about preparation for grass and what needs to be done. The tennis season is such that it doesn’t really give you much time to really reflect or enjoy. Of course, I did enjoy with my family, but not for so long.”

In addition to completing the first career slam since 1969, potential wins at Wimbledon and the US Open this year will also give Djokovic a chance to further increase his Grand Slam lead, eventually making it impossible for anybody to catch him.

He certainly hopes that's the case as he looks to win as many major titles while he still can at the age of 36.

“Part of me is very, very proud and very thrilled to be able to be in this position and have 23 slams,” he added. “I want to try to use every Grand Slam opportunity I have at this stage where I’m feeling good in my body, feeling motivated and playing very good tennis, to try to get more.”

Djokovic's defense of his Wimbledon title begins Monday when he takes on Argentina’s Pedro Cachin.