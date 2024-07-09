Novak Djokovic's relationship with tennis fans has always been complex, and that dynamic remained evident after his straight-sets win over Holger Rune at Wimbledon on Monday, as seen in his post-match interview.

After his commanding 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 15 seed Holger Rune to secure a spot in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, seven-time champion Novak Djokovic criticized the crowd, accusing them of showing disrespect.

“To all the fans that have respect and stayed here tonight, thank you very much from the bottom of my heart,” said Djokovic.

“And to all those people who have chosen to disrespect the player — in this case me — have a goooooooooood night,” an irate Djokovic continued.

“Gooooooooood night. Goooooooooood night.”

Novak Djokovic got tired of the booing

Djokovic elongated the Os in a mocking manner, implying he had been booed during the match. His interviewer clarified that the fans were actually chanting ‘Ruuuuuuune' in support of his Danish opponent, not booing Djokovic.

But Djokovic dismissed the explanation. “They were, they were, they were,” Djokovic insisted about the fans booing.

“I don't accept it. I know they were cheering for Rune, but that's an excuse to also boo. I've been on the tour for more than 20 years. Trust me. I know all the tricks. I know how it works,” Djokovic now visibly irritated.

“It's fine, it's fine, it's OK. I focus on the respectful people that have respect, that paid the ticket to come and watch tonight and love tennis and appreciate the players and the effort that the players put in here,” the 24-time Grandslam winner continued.

“I've played in much more hostile environments. Trust me. You guys can't touch me.”

Making quick work of Holger Rune

The 37-year-old Serbian, wearing a knee brace on his right leg following recent surgery, established dominance early in Monday's fourth-round match by not allowing Rune to win a single point in the opening three games.

There were no lingering concerns about Djokovic's knee, which underwent surgery after his withdrawal from the French Open, as he navigated Centre Court with his usual smooth and precise movement.

Djokovic thwarted a break point in the 10th game of the second set and then secured another crucial break in the opening game of the third set.

The 21-year-old Rune displayed flashes of impressive shot-making that highlight his talent, but his performance was marred by numerous errors and a noticeable lack of confidence. This loss marks his tenth consecutive defeat at the Tour level against a top-five opponent.

It was an unusual conclusion to a lopsided match where Djokovic made a clear statement of his intentions under the closed roof on another rainy day in southwest London.

Djokovic vs Alex De Minaur in the quarterfinal

Djokovic, aiming to become the first player to win 25 Grand Slam titles, will face Australia's Alex De Minaur in his record-extending 60th Grand Slam quarterfinal on Wednesday.

De Minaur began his grasscourt Major campaign by defeating fellow Australian James Duckworth 7-6(1), 7-6(3), 7-6(4) in the first round. He followed up with a 6-2, 6-2, 7-5 victory over Jaume Munar in the second round. Advancing to the fourth round, the World No. 9 benefited from Lucas Pouille's withdrawal due to an abdominal muscle injury.

Novak Djokovic has met Alex de Minaur three times on the ATP Tour, winning two of those encounters. Their latest clash was in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters, where the former World No. 1, secured a 7-5, 6-4 victory.