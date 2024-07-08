Holger Rune takes on Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our Rune Djokovic prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rune Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee one month ago. We all wondered how much that would affect his performance at Wimbledon, a tournament which — in mid-June — seemed to be an event the 24-time major champion would have to sit out. Instead, his body — known for its recuperative powers and overall durability in an iconic career which has made him the widely-acclaimed GOAT of men's tennis — was able to bounce back from the medical procedure which repaired his torn meniscus. Djokovic has been able to win three matches and plant himself in the round of 16 with a chance to make another deep run at the All-England Club.

However, as well as Djokovic has done to get this far, we have to admit that Djokovic isn't dominating opponents. He went four sets against Jacob Fearnley and Alexei Popyrin, players he would normally dismiss in straight sets if he was playing at the height of his powers. This could just be a product of Djokovic taking it easy on his knee and making sure not to overextend himself. Djokovic has played cautiously at times instead of spilling the tank. It doesn't seem like a lack of effort; it seems a lot more like energy management and a conscious decision to not show the opponent anything more than what is necessary to win. Holding something in reserve is something Djokovic and the other top players know how to do. They play at three-quarter speed unless or until they're in trouble and have to hit the accelerator and give it everything they have. If they can win at three-quarter speed, why shift into high gear? Save that for the semifinals and final. That's the formula Djokovic, like Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer before him, has used to pile up a towering stack of huge championships.

The question is: With the knee not being 100 percent, is Djokovic holding something back due to injury concerns or because he knows he can keep something in reserve? It might be a little of both, but it's hard to know the actual reality. As Djokovic prepares to play Holger Rune — the No. 15 player in the ATP rankings — the level of difficulty increases for the Serbian superstar. We might get a much fuller indication of what Djokovic is capable of. If Rune is able to push him into a fourth or fifth set, how will Djokovic's body respond? It's a compelling question as Week 2 begins at SW19.

Here are the Holger Rune-Novak Djokovic Wimbledon odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Wimbledon Odds: Holger Rune-Novak Djokovic Odds

Game spread

Rune +4.5: -118

Djokovic -4.5: -112

Money line

Rune: +265

Djokovic: -335

To win first set

Rune: +158

Djokovic: -194

Total Games In Match

Over 40.5: -116

Under 40.5: -116

Rune over 18.5 games: -130

Rune under 18.5 games: -104

Djokovic over 21.5 games: -112

Djokovic under 21.5 games: -118

How To Watch Holger Rune vs Novak Djokovic

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: Approx. 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT — match could be 45 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous matches

*Watch Holger Rune-Novak Djokovic LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Holger Rune Could Cover The Spread

Djokovic is winning matches but not dominating them. Rune is getting 4.5 games, not 2.5 or 1.5. Rune could lose 7-6, 6-4, 7-6 and cover. He could lose in four sets — 7-5, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 — and cover. If you think Rune wins at least one set, you should take Rune versus the spread.

Why Novak Djokovic Could Cover The Spread

Djokovic might not be playing elite tennis, but neither is Rune. Rune needed five sets to beat Quinten Halys, the No. 220-ranked player in the world. Rune is not playing at a level which is likely to challenge Djokovic at a steep level.

Final Holger Rune-Novak Djokovic Prediction & Pick

Rune covering the spread is where we are leaning, but the better play might be Djokovic total games. If Djokovic goes at least four sets, chances are he will eclipse 21.5 games: winning three sets, two with six games and one with seven, and then winning three games in the one set he loses. That's 22.

Final Holger Rune-Novak Djokovic Prediction & Pick: Djokovic over 21.5 games