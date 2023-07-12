Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur is through to the semifinals of Wimbledon after getting revenge on last year's winner, Elena Rybakina 6(5)-7, 6-4, 6-1 on Wednesday, who she lost to in last year's final.

After the huge victory, Jabeur revealed the key to her storming back and winning two straight sets after dropping the first set in a tiebreaker:

“To be honest with you, I just kept going you know, going for my shots. If you try to play easy with her it's not going to work so I tried to win every shot and show that I'm here on the court. It's not always easy playing her but I wish we can exhange this much from the finals last year.”

"I just kept going"@Ons_Jabeur talks about how she recovered from a set down to beat the defending champion#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/zCsqacanSE — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2023

Jabeur bounced back with authority in the second set, using her powerful serve to overpower Rybakina. But, the Kazakhstan native didn't give in, sitting at a 4-4 tie before the Tunisian took off and won two straight games.

As for the third set, Ons Jabeur took it right to Rybakina and there were no answers this time, winning 6-1. With the victory, she is now set to face another very strong player in Aryna Sabalenka, who took care of American Madison Keys in the quarterfinals.

Jabeur is looking for her first Grand Slam title, too. She made two finals at Wimbledon and the US Open last year but lost in both, while Sabalenka just won the Australian Open earlier this year. Regardless of what happens in the semis, the Belarusian will be the No. 1 ranked player on the tour once the tournament ends after Iga Swiatek was shocked in the Round of 16.