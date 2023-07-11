Novak Djokovic continues to improve at 36 years of age, defying father time in a Tom Brady-esque manner and chasing Wimbledon's greatest star in the record books.

He already tied Roger Federer today for most Grand Slam semifinal appearances at 46 total. He ended up winning the major in half of those, and has a chance to advance the record even further at this tournament.

He is also one away from Federer in Wimbledon semifinals specifically, earning his 12th appearance to Roger's 13. As he dominates year after year, he will look to tie that record next year with his current form.

Djokovic routinely puts up ridiculous stat lines, such as owning the most wins in the Open Era after dropping the opening set. He fell 6-4 in the first to Rublev on Tuesday before winning the next three, another feat he has done for the 46th time in his career, per ESPN Stats & Info.

On Thursday, he will take on 21-year-old Jannik Sinner, creating the widest age gap at a men's semifinal in the Open Era at over 14 years difference.

Djokovic holds -550 odds against Sinner, and will look to continue on his war path to the calendar slam. He is 2-0 against the youngster in his short time on tour, but the Italian certainly possesses the skills to take a couple sets and make the Djoker uncomfortable with his powerful return speed.

Djokovic is -200 to win the tournament as it stands now, up from the -165 that he opened at. He hasn't lost at Wimbledon since 2017, taking home four straight singles titles. He will need to get through two more matches of top young stars to finish the job, before everything lands on the U.S. Open for the final slam.