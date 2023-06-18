Roger Federer has high hopes for Andy Murray at Wimbledon.

Murray, the current World No. 44, is enjoying a hot streak of late as he has won his last nine matches, having recently emerged victorious at the Surbiton Challenger last week — his first grass title since 2016.

He also has a chance to win the Nottingham Challenger as he plays Arthur Cazaux in the final on Sunday. And given the Briton's injury problems over the last few years, particularly with his hip, Federer is happy to simply see his former rival still playing at this level.

“Andy is a special man and I’m very happy he’s still able to play,” Federer said at an event to open two new courts in London (via Tennis365). “He loves it. He truly loves it. With all the complications he’s had with his hip, it’s amazing to see that he’s still going and I think we all should give him like, a proper sort of round of applause if you like, because what he’s going through and what he’s achieving with what he’s gone through is incredible.

“Funny enough, he just won a Challenger, I believe in Surbiton last week. I played that back in ’99, lost in the semis. And he won the same week as Novak [Djokovic] got to this incredible record of 23 Slams – that also deserves so much respect.”

With Murray expected to play at the Queen's Club Championships next, the three-time Grand Slam winner could have the ideal preparation ahead of Wimbledon, having last won at the All-England Club in 2016.

While Murray won't be a favorite like Novak Djokovic or a Carlos Alcaraz, Federer is hopeful the former wins many rounds.

“So I’m a big fan of Andy’s as well and I wish him all the best for Wimbledon as that’s his best surface in my mind, especially nowadays,” Federer added. “So I hope he wins many, many rounds at Wimbledon in a couple of weeks.”

Federer, winner of a record eight Wimbledon titles, meanwhile, retired last year and it's safe to say he's enjoying life after tennis.

“You know, I must say retired life is good,” he explained. “I was just speaking before that the best part of being retired is just not having to put the body through the wringer. Of course, I still enjoy going out on the tennis court, especially nowadays with my children. So whenever I get a chance to go back on the tennis court, it makes me very happy.

“And especially even more so here in London where I’ve had such a great history in terms of results and memories, of course, over the years. The Olympics, O2 arena, and then as well at Wimbledon, so I added another court to my collection [today] that’s a beautiful one. Very special.”