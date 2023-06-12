The choice to forego the French Open, and prepare for Wimbledon paid off for Andy Murray. The three-time Grand Slam champion got his perfect grass season start after beating Jurij Rodionov en route to winning the Surbiton trophy.

Andy Murray decided against joining the French Open. He instead boosted his Wimbledon seeding by winning the Lexus Surbiton trophy. That decision helped him to win his second ATP Challenger title. It was his first singles title on the grass court since 2016. More impressively, he became the oldest champion on grass at an ATP Challenger Tour at 36 years old.

The British champion did not go into the final without inspiration. His family arrived during his match against Jurij Rodionov and it meant a lot to him, per Michael Beardmore of BBC Sport.

“My kids are always asking me when I go away if I am going to come home with a trophy – and it's been rare over the last few years. They came two minutes before the rain started and my wife had to take them back home so they missed the end of the match. But I think they watched it on TV – so Sophia, Edie, Teddy, and Lola, I'll bring you all a trophy tonight,” Andy Murray said after winning the Surbiton Trophy.

Andy Murray only regretted the rain which deprived his kids of seeing him triumph. The aging British tennis star wants to replicate his 2016 Wimbledon run where he won his last title before placing the Surbiton in his trophy case.