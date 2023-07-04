Roger Federer is back to his old stomping ground at Wimbledon Tuesday, but not as a player, but as a guest and spectator. Nevertheless, he was given the utmost respect by everyone in attendance at Centre Court when his presence was acknowledged.

Roger Federer is welcomed to a standing ovation at Wimbledon 👏pic.twitter.com/zNj1dBJsdc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 4, 2023

Even though he is no longer the all-time leader in Grand Slams won, Roger Federer remains the all-time leader in most Wimbledon men's singles titles with eight. Federer won the event in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, and in 2017.

Roger Federer retired from the sport in 2022 and he's been extremely missed by the tennis world since. The Swiss great was more than just a great player, especially on grass. H is also a fantastic ambassador of the sport, which continues to this day. He fully deserved the love shown to him by the people at Centre Court, to say the least.

During his legendary playing career, Federer won a total of 20 Grand Slam titles. He is third all-time on that list with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal ahead of him with 23 and 22, respectively. Djokovic could tie Roger Federer's Wimbledon record with a win at this year's iteration of the tournament. Djokovic has seven Wimbledon titles so far in his own decorated career. Perhaps many diehard Federer fans would prefer Djokovic not to win the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy ever again, but the ever-classy Federer can be counted upon to be among the first ones to congratulate the Serbian once it seemingly inevitably happens.

Apart from his wins at Wimbledon, Federer also has six Australian Open titles and a French Open win.