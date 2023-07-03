Roger Federer is enjoying the retirement lifestyle and remembering how he used to rule the (tennis) world. The former tennis champion and his wife Mirka Federer enjoyed VIP treatment with a certain British band on Saturday: Coldplay! At Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland, Federer had the “adventure of a lifetime,” per People.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner posted on his Instagram about the event, with the caption “Adventure of a Lifetime”, referencing the famous Coldplay song. The image showed the tennis player, his wife, and the band all huddled together before their performance. In the huddle was lead singer Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion.

Martin introduced Roger Federer to the stage as “the original band member.” They then sang their 2000 song Don't Panic, from their debut studio album Parachutes. Federer earned a “shaker solo” in the middle of the song, where Federer shook the instrument into the microphone.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When the Adventure of a Lifetime came on, Federer released balloons from the stage. The former tennis player enjoyed the concert located in his home country.

Since retiring from professional tennis in September 2022 at 40 years old, Federer has been relaxing. However, he isn't quite done with the tennis world forever. He made a surprising Wimbledon announcement: he's returning. But not as a player nor a commentator. Federer will not be on the sidelines commentating, despite the rumors. He dispelled the rumors of him being a guest commentator for BBC.

“No plans to commentate this year!” Roger Federer said in response to questions about his return.