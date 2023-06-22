Novak Djokovic only trails Serena Williams and Margaret Court for the most grand slam titles. His momentum only gets hotter as he enters Wimbledon with a French Open title. Furthermore, the Serbian tennis legend drew huge expectations for SW19 from Rick Macci.

Serena Williams' former coach has been keeping an eye on Novak Djokovic. As of the moment, the Serbian is tied with Serena Williams in the grand slam record books. However, he does think the Serbian could overtake his mentee with a Wimbledon victory, per Neelabhra Roy of Sportskeeda.

“Absolutely. If you win more grasscourt titles than anybody, you definitely have something more than everybody else, the proofs and of putting, but his verse utility and how many Australians he won, you know, and then the French, you know, and the US Open,” Rick Macci said.

He then hammers the point further by comparing Novak Djokovic to Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“But yeah if he wins he's the greatest grasscourt player of all time, the way he can defend but it's his movement, the movement is the wild card, you know, better. As I tell everybody, Federer looked the best, Rafa ground the best but Djoker is the best. If he wins this tournament, he's gonna go down as the greatest grasscourt player of all time and he's not done yet,” Serena Williams' former coach said.

A lot is riding on Novak Djokokic's performance at Wimbledon as he can tie Margaret Court for the record. Will Rick Macci be proven right?