With Wimbledon approaching, one rising tennis star believes Roger Federer is the greatest grass player — not Novak Djokovic.

For years, Federer was long regarded as the greatest grass player of all time. The fact that he has a record eight Wimbledon titles helps, but so does his overall dominance on the surface for most of his career.

However, in recent years, as Djokovic becomes more and more regarded as the greatest tennis player of all time, so does the belief that he is also the greatest on the grass surface.

That will even more so the case if he wins Wimbledon this year as he will tie Federer with eight titles at SW19, which would also put him four Grand Slam titles above the Swiss overall.

However, that seemingly won't change the mind of Lorenzo Musetti, who still believes Federer is the greatest grass player of all time — but also because he has mainly modeled his game on the 20-time Grand Slam winner.

“I always see Roger as the greatest ever on grass,” Musetti said in a recent interview (via Tennis365). “Djokovic has done an amazing job over the last couple of years and I think for sure he is the favorite, especially at Wimbledon.

“But my heart goes with Roger because, in a certain way, he reminds me a little bit of my game and I try to imitate him.”

Regardless of how Musetti feels, it will be hard to deny Djokovic if he wins Wimbledon this year.

The Serbian superstar is already considered the greatest hard court player of all time and matching Federer's record — especially at the age of 36 — would put him clear for many given his advantage in Grand Slam titles won as well as overall head-to-head record.

Not to mention, Djokovic also notably enjoys a 3-1 head-to-head record over Federer when it comes to grass-court matches.

If Djokovic wins Wimbledon this year, he will also be one US Open title win away from becoming the first player since Rod Laver in 1969 to win a career slam.

With such an achievement, it will only become even harder for Djokovic's naysayers and critics to deny him as the greatest tennis player of all time.

Wimbledon takes place next month from July 3-16 with Djokovic entering as the defending champion.